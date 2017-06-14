State orders assisted living center in Lenoir to shut down

Fritz Reid says he likes staying at the Carolina Oaks Enhanced Care Center in Lenoir. But unfortunately for Fritz and dozens of other residents, they have been ordered to leave by the state.

"It's a nice place," he said Wednesday.

Officials say situations exist at the assisted living center that have placed residents in "imminent danger." Two weeks ago, management left.

The administrator fired other managers and told people he was leaving as well. Brian Poarch told WBTV it was "all about money." The center had not been doing well lately, he said, and he had not been paid what he was owed.

"I still have about $30,000 coming to me," he said.

State inspectors looked at the facility earlier this month and determined that the place could not go on without anyone in charge.

The facility has been there for years. Part of the structure being used is the old county hospital.

Tabitha West, who worked there until a few weeks ago, says it is run down and needs some work. But, she says, the staff is dedicated.

"They love the residents and will do anything for them," she said.

The state has suspended the operating license and wants all residents out by 5 p.m. on June 15. Its final report on the situation has not been complete.

As for the staff that is still there, they will lose their jobs when the facility closes.

