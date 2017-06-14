NC congressmen share their feelings following Wednesday's VA shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

Regardless of party affiliation or political labels, the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise for House members across the country is an issue putting them on the same page.

North Carolina’s 9th District Congressman Robert Pittenger calls it a somber day.

“We’ve got reason together," Pittenger said. "We have to have reasonable discussion. We have to have a civil discourse, and that’s what’s needed today.”

What happened on that Virginia baseball field has left many congressional members stunned, including North Carolina 12th District Representative Alma Adams.

“It could have been much much worse. We’re praying for all of those who were injured,” Adams said.

A North Carolina congressman heard the shots and was caught in the confusion. Mark Walker, who represents the Greensboro area, wrote on Twitter, "The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members. Shaken but OK."

Seeking a positive moment from the day’s development is the goal of Richard Hudson, who serves North Carolina’s 8th district.

“We’re Americans first, and we need to remember that. And I’m very hopeful that will be the legacy that comes out today - that we remind ourselves that there is greater good,” Hudson said.

Congressman Hudson describes the crime scene as a potential killing field. His colleague on the Hill praised security staffers who reduced the risk of more lives being lost.

“True hats off and gratitude in such a deep way to the capitol police officers," Pittenger said. "They stand there for all of those who work on Capitol Hill.”

