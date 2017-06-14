2-year-old girl rushed to hospital after near-drowning at Ballantyne-area YMCA

A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning at a YMCA in the Ballantyne area of southern Mecklenburg County.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Morrison Family YMCA on the 9400 block of Bryan Farms Road. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

YMCA officials said a lifeguard pulled the victim, a 2-year-old girl, out of the pool. The officials said the child's mother was with her, and that she was alert and breathing while en route to the hospital.

The young girl's name has not been released.

No other details about the incident have been made available.

