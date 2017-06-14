2-year-old girl rushed to hospital after near-drowning at Ballantyne-area YMCA

Around 4:18 p.m. officers got a call from a woman who said her car was taken at gunpoint by two men on Sharon Road West. When police later spotted the car, the driver refused to stop.More >>
Around 4:18 p.m. officers got a call from a woman who said her car was taken at gunpoint by two men on Sharon Road West. When police later spotted the car, the driver refused to stop.More >>
CMPD says since the beginning of January - year to date - they've seen 62 overdoses. During the first 70 days of the year, 42% of those deaths were fentanyl-related.More >>
CMPD says since the beginning of January - year to date - they've seen 62 overdoses. During the first 70 days of the year, 42% of those deaths were fentanyl-related.More >>
Regardless of party affiliation or political labels, the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise for House members across the country is an issue putting them on the same page.More >>
Regardless of party affiliation or political labels, the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise for House members across the country is an issue putting them on the same page.More >>
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Morrison Family YMCA on the 9400 block of Bryan Farms Road.More >>
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Morrison Family YMCA on the 9400 block of Bryan Farms Road.More >>
A Granite Falls woman is accused of speeding and leading deputies on a vehicle chase in Alexander County Sunday.More >>
A Granite Falls woman is accused of speeding and leading deputies on a vehicle chase in Alexander County Sunday.More >>