Road work coming to Corporate Center Drive in Rowan

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews must close a section of Corporate Center Drive near Old Concord Road in both directions while they replace a pipe underneath the roadway that is not draining water properly.

Crews will close the road at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. It is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling through the area will be able to use Old Concord Road and Julian Road to detour around the closure.

Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

