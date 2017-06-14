Deputies: Three active 'one pot meth labs' found in vehicle during traffic stop

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Morrison Family YMCA on the 9400 block of Bryan Farms Road.More >>
Friends of Woodleaf Baptist pastor Chris Williams and his wife Rachel are encouraging people to pray for their recovery following a motorcycle accident.More >>
Six months ago, NICU nurse Melissa Jordan wanted to do something special for a preemie patient preparing to go home after spending two months in the NICU.More >>
A Granite Falls woman is accused of speeding and leading deputies on a vehicle chase in Alexander County Sunday.More >>
Three people were arrested when deputies found a "one pot meth lab" in a car during a traffic stop in Lincolnton Wednesday morning.More >>
