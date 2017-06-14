Deputies: Three active 'one pot meth labs' found in vehicle during traffic stop

Three people were arrested when deputies found three one pot meth labs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Lincolnton Wednesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle around 12:42 a.m. near the Boggs Street and Lincolnton intersection after the driver crossed the center line several times.

Deputies said they asked the driver, 40-year-old Robert Gregory Wray to exit the vehicle because he was "extremely nervous" and could not produce a driver's license. The sheriff's office said deputies asked two female passengers to also step out of the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a black bag in a rear seat to appear to be smoking and emitting a very strong chemical order. Deputies found that the black bag contained three active one pot met labs that were in the process of cooking methamphetamine and releasing dangerous gases inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Salem Church Road was shut down from Dean Lane to Keener Road for a short time while emergency crews decontaminated the three suspects and deputies who were involved in the traffic stop.

Wray was charged with one felony count each of manufacturing a controlled substance schedule II and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Wray was also charged with driving while his license was revoked, fail to dim high beam headlights and driving left of center.

Wray was given a secured bond of $100,000 during a first court appearance in the Lincoln County District Court.

Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, and Elizabeth May Buchanan, 27, the two female passengers, were each charged with one felony count of manufacturing a controlled substance schedule II. Deputies said Armstrong was given a $20,000 secured bond and Buchanan was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.