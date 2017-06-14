CHARLOTTE 49ERS: Olympic Player Added to Roster

Charlotte, N.C. – – Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Mark Price announces the addition of Charlotte’s Olympic High School standout Jaylan McGill, a 6-foot-2 guard, to the 49ers 2017-18 roster.

“We are excited to add Jaylan McGill to the 49ers basketball program,” Price said. “It is great to sign another young man from the city of Charlotte to be a part of our program. Jaylan is a combo guard who is able to shoot the three ball and defend that is able to play multiple positions on the court. We are thrilled to add another piece to the puzzle as we continue moving the program forward.”

Last season, McGill averaged 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at Olympic High School. He earned SoMeck 8 All-Conference honors as a senior. McGill was listed as the one of the top recruits in the state of North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer.

McGill played his junior season at Winston-Salem’s Quality Education Academy after playing his freshman and sophomore years at Olympic High School. He averaged 17 points and five assists per game in his junior year at Quality Education Academy.

“I am excited to play for Charlotte and Coach Mark Price, who played basketball at the highest level,” McGill said. “It will also be great to be able to play for my hometown university in front of my family and friends.”

McGill joins a 49ers roster which features All-Conference USA guard Jon Davis, 2016 All-Conference USA freshman team selection guard Andrien White, guards Austin Ajukwa and Hudson Price and forward Najee Garvin.