NCCU grad exchanged gunfire with Alexandria shooting suspect

Shots were fired during a GOP lawmakers baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: CNN)

One of the Capitol police officers who traded gunfire with the shooter in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning attended North Carolina Central University.

House Speaker Paul Ryan named the two Capitol Police officers involved as David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

Bailey is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, the school said.

Bailey was with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others when a gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice.

Scalise was wounded in the shooting. A total of five people were transported for treatment but the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

President Donald Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

U.S. Capitol Police said Bailey and Griner are expected to survive.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

PREVIOUS: Congressmen: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats