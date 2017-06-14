Community praying for pastor and wife injured in motorcycle accident

Friends of Woodleaf Baptist pastor Chris Williams and his wife Rachel are encouraging people to pray for their recovery following a motorcycle accident.

According to friends, the two were hurt in an accident while traveling back from Myrtle Beach. Both are in the hospital with multiple injuries and are facing several rounds of surgery.

Friends and church members have been posting updates to social media to encourage people to pray for the family.

Williams is a former student at West Rowan High School and began preaching at Woodleaf Baptist while attending Fruitland Bible Institute.

He is also well-known for taking part in a ministry that reaches out to prisoners at the Rowan Correctional Facility.

