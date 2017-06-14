Granite Falls woman arrested, accused of leading deputies on chase

A Granite Falls woman is accused of speeding and leading deputies on a vehicle chase which began in Alexander County and ended in Catawba County Sunday.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Cathy Michelle Chapman failed to stop at a stop sign along with a stoplight at the intersection of Shiloh Church Road and North Carolina Highway 127 in Bethlehem around 5:21 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies tried to stop Chapman who was driving a white Honda Civic, according to the sheriff's office.

Chapman refused to stop and the chase proceeded into Catawba County for approximately six to seven miles, deputies said. The sheriff's office said Chapman drove back and forth on various streets in the Kool Park/Springs Road area.

According to the sheriff's office, officers with the Hickory Police Department attempted to block Chapman near Shell's BBQ on 28th Street Drive. Deputies said Chapman escaped arrest by driving over a curb.

Officials later found Chapman at her residence in Caldwell County nearly two hours after the chase was called off, the sheriff's office said. Chapman confessed to being the driver of the white Honda Civic, deputies said.

Chapman was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and fail to stop at stop sign.

Chapman was taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center where she was placed under a $25,000 secured bond, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Chapman had her first court appearance Monday in the Alexander County District Court.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.