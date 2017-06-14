Appalachian State: Volleyball Schedule Announced

June 14, 2017 Contact: Ben Winterrowd Volleyball (828) 262-7162 • winterrowdbb@appstate.edu

Volleyball Announces 2017 Schedule

BOONE, N.C. –– Appalachian State University volleyball and head coach Matt Ginipro announced its fall slate of games for the 2017 season on Wednesday. The upcoming schedule features 11 home matches, which includes App State hosting the Appalachian Invitational Sept. 1-2. Over the last four seasons, Appalachian State holds a 37-20 (.649) record in matches held in Boone. The Mountaineers’ conference schedule features 16 matches, but just seven will be played in the High Country. “We are looking forward to starting up the 2017 preseason and this year’s schedule,” said Ginipro. “After struggling last fall, everyone came back and put together a great spring worth of work and coming together as the family that we are. I’m excited to see that continue to pay off on the court when the season starts up.” Ginipro continued, “I thought we looked good in a lot of areas this past spring, so we’ll keep building off of that progress when we get back in the gym in August. I feel like our non-conference schedule is a good mix of teams that will challenge us to play at our best, which is what we need going into Sun Belt play. This year, we have more conference matches on the road than at home. So, we need to really learn how to play well away from Boone in order to get back to the top of the conference.” The Black and Gold kick off the 2017 season with a home date against Missouri State on Aug. 25. Following the home opener, App State will head to the Springhill Suites Mayfaire Invitational in Wilmington for a tournament hosted by UNCW. App State will face Davidson and the host Seahawks on Aug. 26, while taking on Loyola Maryland on Aug. 27. Appalachian returns home to host the Appalachian Invitational. The Apps will face Towson on Sept. 1 and both ETSU and Virginia on Sept. 2. The Mountaineers’ third tournament of the season takes them to North Dakota for the UND Classic and a slate of four matches. App State faces South Dakota State and North Dakota on Sept. 8 at the University of North Dakota. On Sept. 9, the Apps face George Washington and North Dakota State on the campus of NDSU. App State’s final non-conference action prior to Sun Belt Conference play is the Charleston Invitational on the campus of the College of Charleston. Appalachian will play the host Cougars on Sept. 16 and Buffalo and Mercer on Sept. 17. Sun Belt Conference play opens with road matches at Little Rock on Sept. 22 and Arkansas State on Sept. 23. Following the road opener, the Mountaineers return home for four-straight matches inside the Holmes Center beginning on Sept. 29 against Texas State. App State also faces UTA (Oct. 1), Georgia State (Oct. 6) and concludes with Georgia Southern on Oct. 8. The Apps enter a home-and-home with their travel partner Coastal Carolina with a road match in Conway on Oct. 13, before playing the Chanticleers in Boone on Oct. 15. App State travels to face Louisiana on Oct. 20 and UL Monroe on Oct. 21 before returning home to play its last two home matches of the season against South Alabama (Oct. 27) and Troy (Oct. 29). Appalachian will end conference play with four-straight road matches beginning on Nov. 3 at Georgia Southern. They will then play at Georgia State on Nov. 4, at Troy (Nov. 10) and at South Alabama (Nov. 12). There are three teams on the Mountaineers’ 2017 schedule that qualified for the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Missouri State served as an at-large selection, while both Coastal Carolina and North Dakota were automatic qualifiers for winning both the Sun Belt and Big Sky, respectively. The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championships will be held in Jonesboro, Ark. at Arkansas State inside the Convocation Center. The tournament will run from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19.

