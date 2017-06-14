NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republican members’

Walker (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer from Carol Guzy)

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, was at Wednesday’s shooting of a member of Congress in Alexandria, Va., but is safe.

Walker tweeted that he is “shaken but OK.”

“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.

He asked followers to pray for Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and others shot at a baseball practice for a charity game Thursday night.

Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

He’s a former high school and college baseball player and serves as a pitcher for the Republicans' congressional baseball team.

He’s chairman of the Republican Study Committee – the large conservative caucus of the House Republicans and a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s Third District, was also present at the baseball practice but left before the shooting.

STAFF WRITER ANNA DOUGLAS CONTRIBUTED.