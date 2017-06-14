NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republi - | WBTV Charlotte

NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republican members’

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Walker (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer from Carol Guzy) Walker (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer from Carol Guzy)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Bruce Henderson/The Charlotte Observer) -

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, was at Wednesday’s shooting of a member of Congress in Alexandria, Va., but is safe.

Walker tweeted that he is “shaken but OK.”

“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.

He asked followers to pray for Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and others shot at a baseball practice for a charity game Thursday night.

Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

He’s a former high school and college baseball player and serves as a pitcher for the Republicans' congressional baseball team.

He’s chairman of the Republican Study Committee – the large conservative caucus of the House Republicans and a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s Third District, was also present at the baseball practice but left before the shooting.

STAFF WRITER ANNA DOUGLAS CONTRIBUTED.

