3-year-old found wandering near W. Innes early Wednesday morning

A 3-year-old child was found wandering alone early on Wednesday morning.

According to Salisbury police, the young girl was found near the Bank of America parking lot on W. Innes Street. Police stood by with the child until the parents could be located.

The City of Salisbury put out an appeal on social media to anyone who might know the parents. Within a few minutes the parents were found and the child returned.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.