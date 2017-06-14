3-year-old found wandering alone on Salisbury street overnight

A 3-year-old who was found wandering alone early Wednesday morning has since been reunited with her parents, police say.

According to Salisbury police, two women were walking home around 2:30 a.m. when they found the girl near the Bank of America parking lot on West Innes Street. That is when the two women called police.

Officers said the child did not know where she lived.

After being called about the incident, Captain Melonie Thompson with the Salisbury Police Department realized that she knew who the child was. Police said the mother was working overnight and the child's father was allegedly watching the girl.

Police said the father fell asleep and the child then managed to unlock the door and left the home.

Officers stood by with the child until the parents could be located. The City of Salisbury put out an appeal on social media to anyone who might have known the parents, and also placed a reverse 911 call to homes near the location.

The child was not injured, according to police.

Officers say no charges will be filed in this incident. DSS is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.