Police: Drunk man struck by vehicle outside uptown Charlotte

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle near uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man was drunk, according to police. CMPD said they were having trouble asking him how the incident occurred.

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

No other information has been released.

