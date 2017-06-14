Man arrested, accused of setting Gastonia home on fire with child inside

A Gaston County man suspected of setting fire to a home while three people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside has been arrested.

James Richard Pruitt Jr, 48, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of first-degree arson.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Brian Circle in Gastonia early in the morning on June 11. Police say the fire was set while two adults and the child were inside. All three were able to escape, but a dog and a rabbit were killed.

The home was completely destroyed.

Pruitt was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you have information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Detective Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

