Suspect in 2013 Kauffman case accepts plea, will not serve additional time

One of four men charged in connection with the murder of firefighter Marcus Kauffman in 2013 accepted a plea in Rowan County Court on Tuesday.

Michael Dwayne Teasley, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen goods and was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison. Teasley had been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Teasley was given credit for the 817 days he has served in the Rowan County Detention Center awaiting trial. Teasley was released on bond in 2016.

The time already served would exceed any sentence Teasley could have been given for his charge.

Investigators said Teasley was found in possession of a laptop computer that belonged to Kauffman.

At the time of his arrest, Teasley's attorney argued for a bond reduction from the original $1,000,000, saying that his client was a "law abiding citizen," with the exception of charges for marijuana possession, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear in court, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teasley has two young children and had been working for a tire store in Statesville before his arrest. His lawyer said he was not a danger to the community.

Kauffman was shot in the head during a robbery at his home on Chenault Road, in western Rowan County, on December 2, 2013.

He and his wife, Maryann, were returning home from a Thanksgiving trip in 2013 when they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near their home that appeared to be broken-down. Marcus dropped his wife off at a friend's house and returned to offer assistance.

According to police, Kauffman returned to discover that the people at the car appeared to be removing items from his home.

He called 911 to report the incident, but during the conversation told the dispatcher that shots were being fired before the call was lost. Kauffman was found in his car with a severe gunshot wound to the back of his head. The car had crashed into a tree.

He remained on life support for nearly three weeks after the shooting and died December 20 at Carolinas Medical Center.

Khari McClelland, who was facing the death penalty, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.