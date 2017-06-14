Storm damage across area, London fire still burning

Good morning! It is Wednesday, June 14th...Kristen Miranda here filling in for Christine Sperow while she's on assignment.

Did you get stormy weather at your house last night? Many people have a little cleanup to do this morning. Storm damage spread out across the mountains, foothills, and in Charlotte with neighborhoods under water, trees down from heavy winds...our Micah Smith has a live report.

We will also keep a close eye on the weather to see if more storms might pop up today. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is putting the finishing touches on her forecast right now in the First Alert Weather Center.

A heads up on a traffic issue that might affect you this morning. I-85 South is still closed along the North Carolina, South Carolina state line after a fiery crash that left one dead.

A BIG international story we are following...this fire in London. I'm looking at a live picture as I write this and the high rise that caught fire last night is still burning. There's thick black smoke still rising from it. Police in London say there are a number of fatalities and at least 50 people have been taken to the hospital.

The cost of healthcare is on the news rundown this morning as President Trump is apparently telling Republican senators that the GOP health care bill may need more money. And heads up - before you fall for that Facebook link promising free Delta tickets. What's REALLY behind the offer.

All of this just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we're covering today. Be sure to turn on WBTV when you wake up - we want to help you get out the door with everything you need to know to start your day. See you soon!