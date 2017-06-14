Storms cause downed trees, flooding in Mecklenburg, surrounding counties Tuesday afternoon

Some strong afternoon storms brought heavy rains and wind to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Several strong storms brought heavy rains and winds to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.

McMullan Creek in southeast Charlotte was one area that experienced flooding.

Water rose out of the creek and onto nearby Addison Drive. Some cars chose not to drive through the flood waters, while others decided to test the waters.

A sign posted near the creek warns neighbors that the area is subject to flooding. The flood waters subsided around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Storms also rolled through the counties north of Charlotte Tuesday.

In Vale, trees came down near Reepsville Road.

Several large branches were spotted in Annette Geymont's yard.

“It was raining so hard that I really could not see outside and I started looking out all the windows as I noticed that trees were falling and they fell on both sides of the house,” Geymont said.

Geymont said luckily no trees came crashing down on top of her family’s house or their precious garden.

WBTV did not receive any reports of injuries associated with Tuesday’s storms.

