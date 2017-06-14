Storms cause downed trees, flooding in Mecklenburg, surrounding counties Tuesday afternoon

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.More >>
A Gaston County man suspected of setting fire to a home while three people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside has been arrested.More >>
A Gaston County man suspected of setting fire to a home while three people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside has been arrested.More >>
Several strong afternoon storms brought heavy rains and wind to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Several strong afternoon storms brought heavy rains and wind to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The crash happened on northbound I-85 just north of Exit 106, which is the Highway 29 E.Cherokee Street exit.More >>
The crash happened on northbound I-85 just north of Exit 106, which is the Highway 29 E.Cherokee Street exit.More >>
One of four men charged in connection with the murder of firefighter Marcus Kauffman in 2013 accepted a plea in Rowan County Court on Tuesday.More >>
One of four men charged in connection with the murder of firefighter Marcus Kauffman in 2013 accepted a plea in Rowan County Court on Tuesday.More >>