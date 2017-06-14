Afternoon storms bring downed trees, flooding to Charlotte area

Some strong afternoon storms brought heavy rains and wind to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

McMullan Creek in southeast Charlotte was one area that experienced flooding.

Water rose out of the creek onto nearby Addison Drive. Some cars chose not to drive through the flood waters, but others decided to test the waters.

A sign is posted near the creek warning neighbors that the area is subject to flooding. By 10 p.m. Tuesday night the flood waters had subsided.

Storms also rolled through the counties north of Charlotte Tuesday.

In Vale, trees came down near Reepsville Road.

Several large branches were spotted in the yard of Annette Geymont.

“It was raining so hard that I really could not see outside and I started looking out all the windows as I noticed that trees were falling and they fell on both sides of the house,” explained Geymont.

She said luckily no trees came crashing down on top of the family’s house or their precious garden.

WBTV did not get any reports of injuries associated with Tuesday’s storms.

