Concord driver has sights set on Summer Shootout series championship

Jessica Dana is one of the best semi-pro legend car drivers in the country right now. The 22-year-old is ranked number 8 nationally.

Originally from Washington state, she's made Charlotte her new home driving for Joe Ryan Racing. She's racing in the Bojangles' Summer Shootout Series for the second time.

Dana already has late model experience under her belt, but after taking a year off from racing she's back and making it look easy.

So far she has three wins under her belt this season - two at Concord Motor Speedway and one at Anderson Motor Speedway. She and her team are looking forward to a great season this year before moving back up to late models next year.

"We're out here to have fun, do well, win a couple races and run for that championship," said Dana on her goals for this summer. "I want to make a career out of racing. I want to make my family proud. They've given up so much just so I can be where I am. Honestly, I want to make it, but I want to give back to everybody that has put so much in me."

The Bojangles' Summer Shootout Series runs through August 1.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.