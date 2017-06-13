One dead, two injured in fiery head-on crash on I-85

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on I-85 near the North Carolina/South Carolina border Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on northbound I-85 just north of Exit 106, which is the Highway 29 E.Cherokee Street exit. Officials with Cherokee County said the crash involved two tractor trailers that hit head-on.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

The tractor trailers erupted in heavy flames after the crash.

Crews said the I-85 would be closed for an undetermined amount of time while crews worked the scene. Troopers were directing those heading south from NC to take Dixon School Road to Hwy 29 and back to I-85.

Those heading north from SC should take Exits 102 or 106 to Hwy 29, back to Dixon School Rd and onto I-85.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or how the trucks hit head-on.

No names have been released.

