Lightning strike sparks Ballantyne-area apartment complex fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Lightning strike sparks Ballantyne-area apartment complex fire

(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV) (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)
(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV) (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)
(Source: Charlotte Fire Department) (Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters responded to a fire that happened at an apartment complex in southern Mecklenburg County as thunderstorms rolled through the area Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Atkins Circle Apartments off of Johnston Road in the Ballantyne area. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the units upon arrival.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting anyone displaced.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning that the fire was caused by a lightning strike. 

Crews said the estimate of the damages are around $110,000. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly