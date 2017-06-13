Lightning strike sparks Ballantyne-area apartment complex fire

Firefighters responded to a fire that happened at an apartment complex in southern Mecklenburg County as thunderstorms rolled through the area Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Atkins Circle Apartments off of Johnston Road in the Ballantyne area. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the units upon arrival.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting anyone displaced.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Update: Structure Fire; 13128 Atkins Circle Drive; fire was the result of a lightning strike; damage estimates $110,000.00; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 14, 2017

Crews said the estimate of the damages are around $110,000.

