Crews fight fire at Ballantyne-area apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in southern Mecklenburg County Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the Atkins Circle Apartments off of Johnston Road in the Ballantyne area. Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the units upon arrival.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting anyone displaced.

There is no word on how the fire started or the extent of the damage.

