Hickory bridge has closed, possibly for a year

People who use Falling Creek Road as a shortcut to Highway 126 in Hickory will need to find another way. The road was shut down on Tuesday on either side of the Falling Creek Bridge.

The structure has been deteriorating and is at the point where it must be replaced, said officials.

Underneath supports are rusting to the degree that pieces are falling. This past spring, Eastern Structures was awarded a $1.25 million contract to replace the bridge. Company owner Brandon Shore says the contract calls for completion by June 11 of next year.

"But we hope to be done sooner than that," Shore said.

Utility lines including water and sewer pipes will have to be moved during the process before any bridge work starts, and that is time-consuming, he says.

That work will begin immediately, with the demolition of the old bridge expected sometime this summer and new construction after that.

