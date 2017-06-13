Man wanted after home with child inside set on fire

Police in Gaston County are asking for the public's help finding a man they say set fire to a home while three people, including a 3-year-old child, were inside.

James Richard Pruitt Jr, 48, is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of felony animal cruelty, and one count of first-degree arson.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Brian Circle in Gastonia early in the morning on June 11. Police say the fire was set while two adults and the child were inside. All three were able to escape, but a dog and a rabbit were killed.

The home was completely destroyed.

Pruitt, who also lives on the 100 block of Brian Circle, has not been located since warrants were filed for his arrest.

Anyone who sees Pruitt or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

