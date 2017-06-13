Baby with special needs finds perfect home, and a new name

There are so many things that had to happen to land Anita Miron and her husband in Charlotte. The first of which was a blog post written by a woman in Waxhaw, looking to find a home for a 1-month-old baby with special needs.

“Baby Z needs a family,” was the title of the post written by Lindsay Smith, a Waxhaw mom who’s adopted several children of her own. Smith’s blog is called “On Loan From Heaven.” Her post about “Baby Z” went viral with more than 400,000 views.

One of those views was from the Miron family all the way in Michigan. Anita and her husband had been through two miscarriages in the last two years. One pregnancy lasted to 32 weeks. Baby Jack was diagnosed with Trisomy 21 in the womb. The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.

“We have an opportunity to bring honor to their life and give their life purpose by giving our hearts to a child with special needs,” Anita said.

Several friends sent Anita the blog post the day it was published on June 1. By June 5, the Mirons were in Charlotte meeting their new son, "Baby Z." Along with a family and a home, they gave him a name.

“I felt like the world was against me because I had all these things happen to me. But when I finally got Warren in my hands, it felt like this giant house got lifted off my shoulders,” Anita said.

Lindsay Smith, who also works for an adoption agency, says the whole fateful meeting is akin to a miracle.

“I think the most amazing part of his story is the timing,” she said.

Smith says she was forced to wait a day while getting legal clearance to post the story about "Baby Z." She believes that one day helped get the story to the family who ultimately adopted Warren.

“The outpouring of love that has been shown to this little man is so overwhelming,” Smith said, “and it is a true testament to not only God’s goodness, but also his grace.”

Warren’s doctors don’t know yet the extent of his special needs. His testing so far shows abnormalities in his brain, which doctors believe may lead to physical and cognitive challenges ahead.

The Mirons don’t know either, but it doesn’t matter. It’s a leap of faith they made, that landed them in love.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.