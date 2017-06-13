Save money this summer with discounted family movies

Grab the kids and head to the movies! Regal Cinemas’ “Summer Movie Express” returns with discounted family-friendly films for just $1.

Select Regal Cinemas from across the Queen City will be participating in this nine week money saving event.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office and a portion of the proceeds go to the Will Rogers Institute.

Each week both movies play on both days:

Week 1: Kung Fu Panda 3 PG; Ice Age: Collision Course PG

Week 2: Trolls PG; Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G

Week 3: Monster Trucks PG; Penguins of Madagascar PG

Week 4: Rio 2 G; The Boxtrolls PG

Week 5: The Secret Life of Pets PG; Sing PG

Week 6: Kubo and the Two Strings PG; Ratchet & Clank PG

Week 7: The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG; The Adventures of Tintin PG

Week 8: Happy Feet 2 PG; Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG

Week 9: Storks PG; The LEGO Batman Movie PG

Check out more information on movie times and locations by visiting Regal Cinema's website.

