One arrested, one wanted in CiCi's Pizza armed robbery

One man is wanted and another has been arrested in a robbery at CiCi's Pizza in Charlotte's Steele Creek area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men robbed the CiCi's Pizza on John Price Road at gunpoint just after 10 p.m. May 23.

Both robbers were described as being white or Hispanic men around 5'11".

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

