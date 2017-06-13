Lancaster volunteer fire official charged with breach of trust

A volunteer fire official in Lancaster is accused of using a company card to fuel his personal vehicle.

Deputies say 22-year-old Jayson Freeman, who has been with the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department for five years, made at least one unauthorized purchase on a company credit card.

The department says they realized on June 1 that a company fuel card had gone missing. A review of charges revealed that $42.65 had been charged to the card, which deputies say was not normal, as equipment fuel containers normally hold just 2 gallons.

"Further review revealed [the] purchase was made at 1449 Lancaster Bypass West (Crenco) and assigned pin number used was issued to fire department member, Jayson David Freeman," deputies say.

When questioned, Freeman denied using the card for some time due to his knee injury. He also denied using the card at Crenco for fueling, as he had been told to only use Murphy's or Riverside Grocery.

"The investigator concluded that Freeman used the card to fuel a personal vehicle and sought an arrest warrant," detectives said.

Freeman turned himself in and was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less.

He was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

