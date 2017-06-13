Lancaster volunteer fire official charged with breach of trust

The call came in at 10:03 p.m. when the victim reportedly knocked on a stranger's door and asked them to call 911.More >>
The call came in at 10:03 p.m. when the victim reportedly knocked on a stranger's door and asked them to call 911.More >>
Deputies say 22-year-old Jayson Freeman, who has been with the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department for five years, made at least one unauthorized purchase on a company credit card.More >>
Deputies say 22-year-old Jayson Freeman, who has been with the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department for five years, made at least one unauthorized purchase on a company credit card.More >>
Drivers who travel near the intersection of George Liles Parkway and Roberta Road/Stough Road in Concord may encounter delays as crews will be paving in the area this week.More >>
Drivers who travel near the intersection of George Liles Parkway and Roberta Road/Stough Road in Concord may encounter delays as crews will be paving in the area this week.More >>
Though the tax rate is staying the same, water bills and a solid waste fee are going up.More >>
Though the tax rate is staying the same, water bills and a solid waste fee are going up.More >>
According to state troopers, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 in between Exit 36 and Exit 37 and shut down all lanes for hours.More >>
According to state troopers, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 in between Exit 36 and Exit 37 and shut down all lanes for hours.?More >>