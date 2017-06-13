Road work starting Tuesday on George Liles Parkway

Drivers who travel near the intersection of George Liles Parkway and Roberta Road/Stough Road in Concord may encounter delays as crews will be paving in the area this week.

The contractor will be paving on Tuesday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Paving operations will continue each day through Friday, June 16.

Motorists in the area may encounter delays, and are encouraged to use Roberta Road or Pitts School Road as alternate routes.

