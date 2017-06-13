Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3, closed I-85 in north CLT

A driver involved in a crash that injured three people on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte Tuesday morning has been charged with DWI.

According to state troopers, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 in between Exit 36 and Exit 37 and shut down all lanes for hours.

A woman, later identified as Winnie Shurlow, was driving a Kia Optima when she swerved into the lane of a tractor-trailer on I-85 southbound near Beatties Ford Road, causing the tractor-trailer to lose control and hit the concrete barrier, troopers say.

The impact broke the barrier and concrete pieces flew into northbound lanes.

According to Highway Patrol, two other vehicles, including a silver SUV, were also hit during the crash.

Shurlow was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired.

The driver of the tractor-trailer went to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Two others went to Novant Health in unknown condition.

The area was shut down for hours.

