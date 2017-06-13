Tractor Trailer Wreck On I-85 In Charlotte

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 13 June 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.
Here’s a brief look at some of the other stories we’re following for you this morning:
An overturned tractor trailer on I-85 southbound created quite a few problems overnight. We’ll have the latest on what’s happening in LIVE reports from our Micah Smith.
New details on a homicide in northwest Charlotte…we now know the name of the victim. We’ll have updates on the investigation in a LIVE report from Mark Davenport.
New developments in the quest to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte. We have details on what Mecklenburg County Commissioners have now decided to do.
Charlotte City Council has approved a $2.4 billion budget.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won the NBA Championship…after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five last night.
Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in.
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is tracking your Tuesday forecast…we expect to hit 90 degrees today.
And we’re keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.
All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce. Hope to see you then.
According to state troopers, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 in between Exit 36 and Exit 37 and shut down all lanes for hours.More >>
A white car had crashed into a power pole. The victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on May 6, near a home in the 2600 block of Painter Lane. The sheriff's office said a shootout occurred involving several people.More >>
The call came in at 10:03 p.m. when the victim reportedly knocked on a stranger's door and asked them to call 911.More >>
Women, men, boys, and girls walked together to stop the culture of carnage from spreading.More >>
