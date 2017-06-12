Two arrested in connection to fatal Lincolnton shootout

Two people were arrested Monday in connection to a shootout that left one man dead in northeast Lincolnton in early May.

Terry Lamont Moore, 43, is charged with four felony counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of attempted murder, and two felony counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property. Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, is charged with five felony counts of aiding and abetting attempted murder and four counts of aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on May 6, near a home in the 2600 block of Painter Lane. The sheriff's office said a shootout occurred involving several people.

Deputies said a man, later identified as 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough, was found dead in the front yard of the home.

According to officials, two men entered the house trying to sell firearms. Shortly after, an argument began and the two men put a person in the home on the floor at gunpoint.

That's when deputies say a woman came out of a back bedroom and fired her gun at the men.

A man and a woman fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the men were trying to sell stolen guns from a location in Gastonia.

Family members of a man who lives in the home told WBTV that the man killed was allegedly trying to rob them. Deputies have not confirmed this.

Detectives will not file charges against the shooter, saying this was self-defense.

