Teenager shot while walking in east Charlotte neighborhood

A teenage boy says he was shot while walking in an east Charlotte neighborhood Monday night, according to police.

The call came in at 10:03 p.m. when the victim reportedly knocked on a stranger's door and asked them to call 911. The victim said he was walking on Snow White Lane in the Hidden Valley neighborhood when he was shot by an unknown person.

The victim told police he never saw the shooter.

The teenager was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

There is no word on a motive, and police say no one is in custody.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

