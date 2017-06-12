Teenager shot while walking in east Charlotte neighborhood

A white car had crashed into a power pole. The victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on May 6, near a home in the 2600 block of Painter Lane. The sheriff's office said a shootout occurred involving several people.More >>
The call came in at 10:03 p.m. when the victim reportedly knocked on a stranger's door and asked them to call 911.More >>
Women, men, boys, and girls walked together to stop the culture of carnage from spreading.More >>
According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), 1,200 state prisoners are assigned to litter control. The minimum and medium-level offenders make about 70 cents a day for this type of labor. The wage is paid for by profits made from inmate products.More >>
