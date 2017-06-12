NC lawmakers consider sidelining inmates to private contractors for litter control

CHARLOTTE, NC (Kristi O'Connor/WBTV) - More than a thousand North Carolina state prisoners are assigned to litter control while serving their sentence. The inmates work for less than a dollar a day, but still, some state lawmakers say there is a more efficient way to keep North Carolina roads clean.

So what's in the new plan being proposed in the state budget this week?

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), 1,200 state prisoners are assigned to litter control. The minimum and medium-level offenders make about 70 cents a day for this type of labor. The wage is paid for by profits made from inmate products.

A DPS spokesman says inmates work in about 30 different industries and make profits on various projects like farming, printing, and making license plates.

For the inmates assigned to litter control, spokesman Keith Acre says nearly any offender other than sex offenders can qualify. Acre says medium-level offenders can work in a crew of up to eight people with three armed guards. Minimum-level offenders can work in crews of up to ten to twelve people, with one unarmed guard.

Because inmates have to be under watch and stay close together, state officials say inmate litter crews are less efficient than private contractors.

"A private crew can do more miles a day, simply because they can take ten people and spread them out in one or two-mile increments and they can work independently," State Senator Warren Daniel (R-District 46) said. "So if you have the same inmate crew, they all have to stay together."

A 2012 Study by the Office of State Budget and Management states private contractors work more efficiently. The research showed a private contractor cleaned about 31 miles of road a day, while the most efficient inmate crew covered just 4.5 miles.

Because of this research, $9.5 million normally allotted to the Department of Transportation to pay the Department of Public Safety for inmate labor and officers would now go to private contractors in the proposed state budget.

If approved, it could eliminate 180 correctional officer positions and remove the 1,200 inmates from the road.

"We don't want them to sit idle, so we would have to try to find other work programs or educational opportunities to occupy their time," Acre said.

Senator Daniel says he understands the rationale of lawmakers who want to make litter control more efficient, but he would like to keep state inmates on the roads.

"It gives inmates a productive outlet for their time to do something that is contributing to the overall benefit of our highway system," Daniel said.

Daniel says there is a provision in the budget that would allow state inmates to continue picking up trash, but the Department of Public Safety would have to bid on projects like other private contractors.

Senator Daniel expects the General Assembly to vote and have a passed budget by Friday. If approved, the budget will then be sent to the governor's desk.

