After 17-year-old's killing, Monroe activists call for peace

Monday evening, dozens marched through Monroe's toughest neighborhoods calling for peace after 17-year-old Kalique Farmer was shot and killed. The group started out softly, but with every step, their voices swelled.

“We’re killing each other and we act like it’s nothing. It’s nothing to pull out a gun,” said Natasha Huey, a mother of three.

Women, men, boys, and girls walked together to stop the culture of carnage from spreading. Antavius Allen, the founder of "Hearts 2 Give," organized the event because he decided he couldn’t sit around and do nothing after Farmer was killed.

“I was fed up. I had enough. This is the second killing in the same area within two years,” Allen said.

He made clear the march wasn't about Farmer, but to stop the violence that killed Farmer.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again. We have to make a change. It’s not OK that the young man died. It’s not OK that the young man killed and and went to jail,” he said.

Many who were walking were mothers who pray their children aren’t the next victim.

“I have an 18-year-old son, a 10-year-old daughter, and a 16-year-old, and we live on these streets - and I just feel like this is what everybody needs to do,” Huey said.

After the march, a vigil was held where Allen was quick to encourage the young men in the crowd to stay away from the lifestyle that can attract violence.

“It ain't about guns, it ain't about gangs. The gang signs you throw up, the trap music - that ain't life,” he said.

Their message was one some aren’t interested in hearing, but the group hopes it’ll sink in if they’re loud enough.

“This right here, the love. We need to come together as a community and stop all this hate between us,” Huey said.

Allen says they'll be planning many more of these walks.

Monroe Police have yet to make an arrest in Farmer’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 704-282-4700.

