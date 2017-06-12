One hurt in crash in East Spencer - | WBTV Charlotte

One hurt in crash in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, NC (WBTV) -

A car clipped a power pole breaking the pole in half in East Spencer on Monday night.

The accident happened at around 8:45 in the 800 block of S. Long Street.

There was significant damage to the front of the car and debris covered the street.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

