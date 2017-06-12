Bill introduced by Rep. Hudson passes US House

According to a news release from his office, on Monday, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC-08), member of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Energy Subcommittee, spoke on the House floor in support of a bipartisan bill he introduced with Energy Subcommittee Ranking Member Bobby Rush (D-IL) to improve energy and manufacturing workforce-training programs.

The bill unanimously passed the House.

The bill made be seen here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/338

In his remarks, Hudson mentioned several local schools that he says benefit from the ideas outlined in the bill:

“Mr. SPEAKER, I rise today to urge my colleagues to support H.R. 338, a bipartisan jobs bill to promote a 21st century energy and manufacturing workforce.

By and large, we all share the same goals of creating more jobs and building a healthy economy. But as we’ve seen too often in Washington, progress can get caught up in partisan gridlock.

I’m focused on cutting through the partisanship and the noise and finding common sense solutions to the problems our country faces. H.R. 338 is a prime example of that.

Much like the bipartisan Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that I was honored to help get signed into law several years ago, H.R. 338 strengthens job-training programs – specifically in the energy and manufacturing industries – to invest in our workforce.

This legislation will help connect individuals with job-training programs while also making current programs more efficient. And, it takes important steps to increase opportunities for women, veterans and minorities.

As I’ve traveled across my district, I’ve seen firsthand just how effective local high-skilled job-training programs can be. In Kannapolis, North Carolina, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has partnered with A.L. Brown High School on a welding program that will open doors for so many students.

At both Stanly Community College and Sandhills Community College, the advanced manufacturing programs are the critical training grounds for high-skilled manufacturing workers. And at Fayetteville Tech, veterans get the support and the skills they need to find meaningful employment outside of the Armed Forces.

I want to thank Chairman Upton, Chairman Walden and Ranking Member Pallone for their support, and I want to thank Ranking Member Bobby Rush for his leadership and for working with me in a bipartisan manner for a cause that’s important to all of us – that is to help people get back to work. I urge my colleagues to support this legislation and to continue to stay focused on America’s priorities – jobs and the economy.

Thank you, Mr. SPEAKER. I yield back the balance of my time.”

