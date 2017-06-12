Police: Man found fatally shot in crashed car in NW Charlotte

Police in Charlotte are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot inside a crashed vehicle in northwest Charlotte Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 300-block of North Hoskins Road for reports of shots being fired. Soon after, they got a call about a crash on the 4500 block of Hovis Road nearby.

A white car had crashed into a power pole. The victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but they did confirm that no suspects had been taken into custody as of Monday evening.

No names have been released.

