Police: Man fatally shot in NW Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man fatally shot in NW Charlotte

(Alex Giles | WBTV) (Alex Giles | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Charlotte are investigating after a man was reportedly fatally shot in northwest Charlotte Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 300-block of North Hoskins Road in reference to a man who was shot.

MEDIC says that man was pronounced dead on the scene.

WBTV is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly