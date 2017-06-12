Man found shot to death in crashed car identified

A man found fatally shot inside a crashed car in northwest Charlotte Monday evening has been identified by police as 32-year-old Cornell Lamarche Bridges.

Officers were called to the 300-block of North Hoskins Road around 7:08 p.m. for reports of shots being fired. Soon after, they got a call about a crash in the 4500 block of Hovis Road nearby.

Neighbors said there were children in the area when shots were fired.

“It’s heart-wrenching. Kids shouldn’t have to grow up and see stuff like this," said neighbor Jerome Patterson.

Some of the nearby neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

“Well we was just all sitting out enjoying and all of a sudden just heard a bunch of gunfire and we all ducked down and everything and then all of a sudden you heard tires screeching,” said Patterson.

A white car had crashed into a power pole. Bridges, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Many people gathered along North Hoskins Road Monday evening trying to find out what happened to their friend and family member. Several of the people were very emotional.

“God bless us all because at this point in time we all need God in our lives and with stuff like this going on, it really needs to stop," said Patterson.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but they did confirm that no suspects had been taken into custody as of Monday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved