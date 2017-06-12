End of school may bring concerns regarding curfew law

The end of the school year and the start of the summer season increases the possibility of students getting in trouble with police. What happens when the sun starts to go down raises community concerns.

Pastor Brenda Stevenson runs a summer youth program at her New Outreach Christian Ministries.

"At night when it's warm, there isn't anything to do - that's when you're gonna more trouble," Stevenson said.

She has seen teens on Charlotte streets beyond times that are legal, which is also the case at Ghirmai Gebre's East Charlotte convenience store.

"I'm not worried about 90 cents, a dollar they steal," Gebre said. "It's young kids, and what they will grow up to be, that's the concern we have."

He sends a clear message at the front door, where a sign reads "No weapons, no hoodie. no mask." But that can go only so far.

"I see kids at that age that come into the store so late, violating the curfew," he said.

Under the law kids, under 12 can't be out past 10 p.m., and teens under 15 can't be out past 11.

Andre Irving, who attends Kipp Academy, says this is a summer for rules to be followed.

"You're supposed to be home, especially when your parents tell you to," the 15-year-old student said.

Creating a structured program is one way of reducing the risk, and that has Pastor Stevenson considering taking on an evening program to engage teenagers on weekend nights.

"They really will listen if we will, as adults, reach out to them more," Stevenson said.

If you have questions about the ordinance, you can click here for the Charlotte City Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.