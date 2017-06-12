Meck commissioners make adjustments to $1.7 billion budget

Mecklenburg County commissioners took a straw vote on the county's $1.7 billion budget Monday. Commissioners agree the budget is a good one with some additions.

County leaders want the county manager to set aside $248,000 for HIV Prevention, $258,000 for a Smoking Cessation option, and $322,000 for short term housing for the homeless population.

Commissioner Trevor Fuller told his colleagues more resources are needed to help prevent HIV from spreading in Mecklenburg County. Fuller says there are about 31 new HIV cases in Mecklenburg County per 100,000 people. The money would go to help design programs to increase retention and re-engagement in care and increase education and awareness about the deadly disease.

"We are taking steps that we need to take, particularly related to HIV epidemic in Mecklenburg County," Fuller said. "We got some great urgency now, I still think we are going to need some more resources, but as I say - budgets are always about your priorities and I believe we finally have established this as more of a priority than we have in the past."

Fuller is also pleased the county will set aside money to develop support programs to help people who want to quit smoking.

Commissioners are also ready to give help to county employees who have a baby, need time off to adopt a child, or need to be away from work to take care of an immediate family member who is sick. Leaders agreed to give county employees six weeks paid family leave. This benefit will start January 1.

Also in the county's operating budget is money for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS). The county will give CMS about $15 million more next year. CMS will get more than $400 million from the county. Some commissioners want to give more money to the district to provide a bonus for bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria workers.

Commissioner Vilma Leake says she may bring that bonus up again when commissioners meet again.

There was also some discussion about CMS' proposed $922 million bond referendum. Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour suggested to remove West Charlotte High School and Bruns Academy from the list. School board members added those facilities to get new schools at the last minute.

"I thought the process for adding those two schools was a flawed process," Ridenhour said. "It was a politicized process and so my motion was really an effort to remove them."

A majority of commissioners didn't see it that way and left the list as is. Some are now concerned voters will have a hard time voting yes for the bond referendum in the fall.

The commissioners ended their meeting by deciding to delay proceeding with a major league soccer stadium in the city. Commissioners were prepared to spend $118 million to transform Memorial stadium to a soccer stadium. The original plan called for the county to partner with Charlotte to fund the plan. Charlotte city leaders have kept quiet about partnering with the county on this effort.

Commissioners want to wait until August to talk about soccer again and want to give Charlotte leaders more time to consider if they should help fund the soccer project.

"I don't think it is up to us to convince the city," Fuller said. "I think if they believe it's something they ought to partner with us as we originally agreed or not, that's up to them."

Commissioners are not saying if the city doesn't budge on the soccer project, they will fund the project by themselves.

"We'll see. I mean, there are going to be a number of things that people will consider at that time," Fuller said. "But we want to give as many opportunities we can because we think it's important. I think it's important for what we are going to do with Veteran's Stadium."

Charlotte Mayor's office says councilmembers have not closed the door on soccer, but haven’t decided when city leaders will talk about it again.

County commissioners will officially vote on its budget and Capital Improvement Plan on June 20.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.