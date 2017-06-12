Search canceled for family of three, once missing near Badin Lake

A vehicle similar to the Mustang the three left their home in. (Source: Stanly County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Stanly County have called off the search for a family, once missing, after they said they were going to Badin Lake to swim and weren't heard from for a while.

Megan Mills, Greg Davis, and 18-month-old Niah Mills left their home around 11 a.m. Sunday in a mid-90s dark-colored Ford Mustang.

The three were last seen at the Uwharrie Trails General Store around 3 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Davis' cell phone pinged at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Badin Lake area.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office was searching for them for a short time, but said Monday evening that the search was over and the family was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office at 704-463-5432.

