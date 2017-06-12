Bunker Hill HS assistant principal charged with DUI near grad ceremony

The assistant principal at a Catawba County high school was charged with DUI Saturday, according to officials.

Jonathan Andrew Stiles was charged on Saturday after he allegedly struck two cars in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Community College. Bunker Hill High School, where Stiles is the assistant principal, was holding their graduation at the college.

Police say Stiles blew a .16 on a breathalyzer test.

Bunker Hill has not released a statement on the incident.

Stiles is due in court on July 26.

