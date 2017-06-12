Charlotte woman missing since May found

A woman who went missing in late May has been found, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Dawn Hoff, 51, was reported as being last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30.

Friday, police said Hoff was located and in contact with family members.

Hoff is believed to have a cognitive issue and there was some concern for her safety.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.