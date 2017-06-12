51-year-old woman with possible cognitive issue missing in Charlotte

Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
Jonathan Andrew Stiles was charged on Saturday after he allegedly struck two cars in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Community College.More >>
Jonathan Andrew Stiles was charged on Saturday after he allegedly struck two cars in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Community College.More >>
Dawn Hoff, 51, was last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30.More >>
Dawn Hoff, 51, was last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30.More >>
Kimberly Gayle Andrews was arrested in late February on one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.More >>
Kimberly Gayle Andrews was arrested in late February on one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.More >>
The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp to I-77 North.More >>
The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp to I-77 North.More >>