51-year-old woman with possible cognitive issue missing in Charlotte

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing in late May.

Dawn Hoff, 51, was last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30. Officials say Hoff may have a cognitive issue and there is some concern for her safety.

Officers say Hoff may have recently been sighted in the downtown area but did not give further details.

Hoff is described as a black female, 5'4" tall and 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black/gray hair.

Anyone who sees or has information about Hoff is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

