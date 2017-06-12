One seriously injured in crash, ramp from I-485 to NB I-77 closed

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving an overturned vehicle that caused traffic problems in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp to I-77 North. It appeared a single vehicle went off the roadway and overturned, leaving a line of debris in its path.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not give further details.

Officers closed the ramp while crews worked the scene.

No names have been released.

