Charges against former Weddington HS principal dismissed

Criminal charges filed against a former Union County principal who allegedly over-billed the county for mileage reimbursement were dismissed last month, court records show.

Kimberly Gayle Andrews was arrested in late February on one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

At the time she was charged, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said it filed the charge after determining Andrews falsified mileage reimbursement forms between July and December 2016.

Previous Story: Weddington HS principal accused of falsifying mileage reimbursement forms

Andrews was suspended with pay by Union County Public Schools pending the outcome of the investigation.

A notice of reinstatement was filed by senior assistant district attorney Cristin Dunne explaining the reason the charge against Andrews was dismissed.

Document: Notice of Reinstatement from the Union County DA’s office

“After receiving the case file from the charging officer and reviewing it, this ADA asked the charging officer to do some additional interviews and investigation,” Dunne wrote. “After being provided the additional information, the DA’s Office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove intent to deceive or defraud beyond a reasonable doubt, a necessary element of the crime charged. In addition, the defendant has paid the $162.00 the Union County Schools was requesting in restitution.”

A spokeswoman for Union County Public Schools said Andrews is no longer employed with the school district.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.