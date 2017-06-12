Big new development - and mystery supermarket - coming near downtown Huntersville

Joshua Scott Piotrowski, 24, of the 82nd Airborne Division, was driving home from visiting his wife in Charlotte when the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m., according to troopers.More >>
The decision is a harder bargaining position for the county, and it represents another roadblock for Marcus Smith’s quest to bring a Major League Soccer expansion team to Charlotte.More >>
Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.More >>
Jonathan Andrew Stiles was charged on Saturday after he allegedly struck two cars in the parking lot of Catawba Valley Community College.More >>
Dawn Hoff, 51, was last seen leaving her home on the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive around 9 a.m. on May 30.More >>
