Big new development - and mystery supermarket - coming near downtown Huntersville

A major new project with hundreds of new apartments and a large supermarket is planned for Huntersville, in a fast-growing area just north of Charlotte.

Vermillion Village, as it’s called, will occupy 30 acres, developer MPV Properties said. The site is at Exit 23 of Interstate 77, along North Church Street and Huntersville-Concord Road, near Gilead Road. It’s the next phase of the Vermillion development, on a former textile mill site that’s been under consideration for development since 1998.

The project will include 400 residences – mostly apartments with some townhouses – to be developed the Bowman Development Group. The biggest portion of the planned retail development will be a 78,000 square-foot grocery store, which will include gasoline pumps for cars.

MPV Properties said Monday that they can’t disclose who the grocery store will be yet. That’s the same thing they told a neighborhood meeting in January. The area isn’t short of grocery stores: There’s a Food Lion nearby on Gilead Road, while a Harris Teeter (which has been adding gas stations to many of its stores), Earth Fare and Publix Super Market operate roughly two miles away, across I-77. One exit north on I-77, Whole Foods operates a store on Sam Furr Road, where Harris Teeter operates another store as well.

The Vermillion Village development will also include another 18,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, and a site plan shows surface parking lots for the residences and retail development. The site could include a brewery in the future, the developers have said.

The developers estimate it will take three to five years to develop the project. The retail portion, including the grocery store, will be developed first. The Huntersville Town Board voted to approve the plans on June 5.

The site is currently vacant and wooded. Bowman Development Group is the owner. To counter concerns about an increase in traffic, the developers have committed to provide at least $250,000 for road improvements such as widening Huntersville-Concord Road, adding more connections to local streets and adding turn lanes to nearby intersections such as those at Ramah Church Road and Glendale Drive.

A traffic impact analysis prepared for the developers shows that phase one of the project could generate about 11,872 new vehicle trips each day, while the fully built out project, with all the apartments, restaurants and supermarket, could generate about 16,164 new trips a day.